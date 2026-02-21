Stade Malien coach dares Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of CAF Champions League quarter-finals! Insists Miguel Cardoso's men 'should be afraid of us because...'

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

The West African side advanced to the last eight after topping a group that included Esperance, Petro Atletico, and Simba SC.

They will be up against Masandawana, who were struggling in the group campaign and had to wait until the last day to confirm progress to the last eight.

Stade Malien coach Mauril Njoya has dared Masandawana, saying they should be afraid of his team.