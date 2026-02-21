Stade Malien coach dares Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of CAF Champions League quarter-finals! Insists Miguel Cardoso's men 'should be afraid of us because...'
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Sundowns' Champions League date with Stade Malien
Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.
The West African side advanced to the last eight after topping a group that included Esperance, Petro Atletico, and Simba SC.
They will be up against Masandawana, who were struggling in the group campaign and had to wait until the last day to confirm progress to the last eight.
Stade Malien coach Mauril Njoya has dared Masandawana, saying they should be afraid of his team.
- CAFOnline
Stade Malien's exploits against Esperance and Petro Atletico, a warning to Sundowns
"We finished first, and we have to meet the South African team Mamelodi Sundowns," Njoya said as per Soccer Laduma.
"I tell myself we are a team that knows how to play against playable teams. That's why I have no fear. I have no anxiety when it comes to qualifying for the semifinals.
"Esperance de Tunis was superior to us. Petro Atletico was superior to us. Simba was also superior to us. But we feel superiority on the field, not on paper.
"I do prefer a team that is superior to us because it allows us to work more to reach their level," the tactician added.
- Backpage
'Downs are afraid of losing'
"I admit that if I still need to say it, we are not afraid of anyone. I think this team [Sundowns] should be afraid of us because we play freely," the Cameroonian added.
"We have no complexes, we play freely.
"They are afraid of losing. We are not afraid of anything, and we will play our football as we have always done," Njoya concluded.
- Backpage
Tough road to the final
The path to the final appears a difficult one for both Sundowns and Stade Malien.
The winner of this match will meet either Al Ahly or Esperance in the semi-finals.