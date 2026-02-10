Goal.com
Khothatso Leballo

Spygate rocks Mamelodi Sundowns as analyst is accused of leaking information to Rhulani Mokwena ahead of CAF Champions League clash against MC Alger

A scandal has shaken Chloorkop as the Brazilians brace for a swim-or-sink showdown against the Algerian giants led by their former coach. The high-stakes encounter has heightened tension around the club, with anticipation building ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested clash. For coach Miguel Cardoso, the outcome could prove decisive, with his job hanging in the balance.

    Sundowns suspended analyst

    SABC Sport reports that Mamelodi Sundowns have suspended analyst Mario Masha for allegedly leaking tactical information to MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena. 

    The Brazilians are set to face MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in their final CAF Champions League Group C.

    Masha is one of the long-serving technical team members at Sunowns, having been at the club for over a decade. 

    Cardoso hints at grim situation in Sundowns camp

    After the 1-1 draw with FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo last weekend, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hinted at disturbances in the Masandawana camp.

    “We’re now starting the preparation for the next one [game], we need to eat, rest, travel home, check up on the level of the player, and then hope in the next match we have a full stadium,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.

    “We need only one thought, support the team, not anything more, I hope the opponent doesn’t guess, or know how we’re going to play, I hope it’s controlled so that we can have a fair game on our side.”

    Sundowns technical team already has an excuse?

    Internal disciplinary proceedings will determine whether or not the allegations against Masha are genuine.

    Others might feel that it might be an excuse from a cornered technical team already preparing defence for the grim likelihood of Sundowns being eliminated from the Champions League.

    Should the Brazilians fail to get past the group stage, it would be convenient to say their camp was disturbed with their tactical plans being passed on to their opponents.

    Cardoso facing the sword

    Masandawana are having a difficult run in the Champions League, having gone winless in their last four games. 

    That has increased pressure on Cardoso who leads Sundowns in their final group game placed third in their group.

    The Brazilians need nothing short of victory against MC Alger to proceed to the knockout phase of this competition. 

