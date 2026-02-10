Spygate rocks Mamelodi Sundowns as analyst is accused of leaking information to Rhulani Mokwena ahead of CAF Champions League clash against MC Alger

After the 1-1 draw with FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo last weekend, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hinted at disturbances in the Masandawana camp.

“We’re now starting the preparation for the next one [game], we need to eat, rest, travel home, check up on the level of the player, and then hope in the next match we have a full stadium,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.

“We need only one thought, support the team, not anything more, I hope the opponent doesn’t guess, or know how we’re going to play, I hope it’s controlled so that we can have a fair game on our side.”