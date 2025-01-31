Soweto Derby showdown: Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs - Amakhosi look to thrive on underdog tag as Jose Riveiro & Nasreddine Nabi plot against each other

Join GOAL as we zoom into which players might play a major role in the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Pirates head into the upcoming Soweto showdown as the clear favourites, looking to bag all three points against their fierce rivals. However, the Buccaneers are well aware that in the electric atmosphere of the Soweto Derby, form often takes a back seat. It's a game where sheer determination and grit can tip the scales, and time and again, it's been the so-called underdog who has emerged victorious even though head coach Nasreddine Nabi will be without most of his new players.

Kaizer Chiefs will undoubtedly draw strength from this unpredictable rivalry as they prepare to face the finely tuned juggernaut that is Pirates. Under the stewardship of head coach José Riveiro, the Buccaneers have been nearly flawless this season - claiming the MTN8, securing a spot in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals, and sitting comfortably in the top two of the PSL standings.

The real battle, however, lies in the tactical decisions of both coaches, with starting XI predictions already stirring debate. Who will field the strongest lineup? Join GOAL as we dive into the key players set to make their mark in this highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Pirates and Chiefs this Saturday.