Soweto derby postponed! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans to wait a little longer for the anticipated clash
- Backpage
The initial plan
South African football-loving fans were set to be treated to an entertaining Soweto derby involving their legends this weekend.
"Kaizer Chiefs’ Legends team will play an important derby game against their Orlando Pirates counterparts at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 February, in a play -off game organised by Puzzle Pictures," the club had confirmed.
The abrupt changes
However, it is not going to be the case after the recent announcement that confirmed the postponement with no definite date set for the fixture.
"Legends Derby Postponed. The organisers will advise on a new date soon," Chiefs confirmed.
- Backpage
What will be the reward?
Apart from the bragging rights, the winner will have the privilege of facing a team from abroad.
"The winners of the match will face an international legends team in April, with the opportunity beckoning for Amakhosi to come up against a star-studded international team," the initial statement read.
- Backpagepix
How are Chiefs preparing for the game?
Amakhosi Legends coach Thabo Moobi confirmed he is ready for the tough fixture, vowing to stop the Sea Robbers from taking the bragging rights.
“We have played in many derbies previously and know how big this game is for the fans," he stated.
"For us, this is a semifinal, and we’ll treat it as such. We want our fans to see us face the best players in the World and to do that, we need to claim bragging rights over Pirates, which we will aim to do," Moobi concluded.
They now have extra days to prepare for the same.