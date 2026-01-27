Soweto derby set for February! Kaizer Chiefs set to play Orlando Pirates with winner to face an international opponent
Date set for Soweto derby!
South African football-loving fans are set for an entertaining Soweto derby involving legends, as confirmed by the Glamour Boys.
"Kaizer Chiefs’ Legends team will play an important derby game against their Orlando Pirates counterparts at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 February, in a play -off game organised by Puzzle Pictures," Amakhosi media team confirmed to the public.
"The winners of the match will face an international legends team in April, with the opportunity beckoning for Amakhosi to come up against a star-studded international team," they added.
- Backpage
Fans promised exciting line-up
Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung has promised the fans a thrill always associated with the Soweto derby, thanks to the players who will represent the teams.
"We thank Puzzle Pictures for the invitation, and we are looking ahead to this game, knowing that a win will give our legends the chance to take on some of their international legendary peers," she told the Amakhosi media department.
"Every derby at any level always throws up a great spectacle, and this one will be no different. We have an exciting lineup, and we are looking to thoroughly entertain the fans," Motaung concluded.
- Backpagepix
Coach Mooki ready to win the bragging rights
Amakhosi Legends coach Thabo Moobi is ready for the tough fixture, vowing to stop the Sea Robbers from taking the bragging rights.
“We have played in many derbies previously and know how big this game is for the fans," he stated.
"For us, this is a semifinal, and we’ll treat it as such. We want our fans to see us face the best players in the World and to do that, we need to claim bragging rights over Pirates, which we will aim to do," he explained.
- Gallo
Amakhosi are ready for the challenge
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould has assured all associated with the club that Amakhosi Legends are ready to face their traditional rivals.
"As a player, when I faced Pirates in the [Soweto] derby, it was very emotional. It is no different now. We want our fans to be happy, and that can only come if we win this game," the 42-year-old opened up.
When I was informed about the game in November, I made sure I was ready. The team as a whole are optimistic. We will work together beforehand to make sure we are ready for the challenge," he concluded.