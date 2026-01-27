Soweto derby set for February! Kaizer Chiefs set to play Orlando Pirates with winner to face an international opponent

South African football-loving fans are set for an entertaining Soweto derby involving legends, as confirmed by the Glamour Boys.

"Kaizer Chiefs’ Legends team will play an important derby game against their Orlando Pirates counterparts at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 February, in a play -off game organised by Puzzle Pictures," Amakhosi media team confirmed to the public.

"The winners of the match will face an international legends team in April, with the opportunity beckoning for Amakhosi to come up against a star-studded international team," they added.