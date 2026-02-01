South Africa's World Cup star strikes winning goal as Mamelodi Sundowns reduce league leaders Orlando Pirates' lead
Sundowns win
Mamelodi Sundowns continued with their relentless push to close in on Orlando Pirates following a 2-1 Diski Challenge win over Siwelele FC on Sunday.
Siyabonga Mabena and 17-year-old Selwyn Stevens scored for Masandawana as Sphesihle Jeza struck the only goal for the home side. Stevens came off the bench to score the all-important goal for Downs.
The win enabled Downs to reduce the gap between them and Pirates to just seven points.
In other games played on Sunday, Durban City defeated Chippa United 2-0, and AmaZulu collected maximum points against Marumo Gallants after they registered a 1-0 victory.
Elsewhere, Polokwane City and Orbit College shared points courtesy of a 0-0 draw.
In-form Pirates at the top
Pirates had widened the lead on Saturday following their victory over Sekhukhune United.
The Sea Robbers have been ruthless against opponents and currently enjoy a six-match winning run.
Chiefs slip
As Pirates and Sundowns continue to fight at the top of the table, the defending champions faced another setback following a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy on Saturday.
The goalless draw saw Chiefs' winless run extend to two games after a previous loss to Marumo Gallants, and they are stuck in fifth place. Although the Glamour Boys have a game in hand, they are 16 points behind league leaders, Pirates.
Chiefs' inconsistency, coupled with Bucs' current form, means the defending champions face an uphill task of retaining the title at the end of the season.
Who will Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns play next?
Chiefs are set to face Orbit College on February 8, while Galaxy will host Pirates a day before, and Sundowns are scheduled to take on Sekhukhune United.
In other games, Gallants will take on Chippa United, and Durban City and Polokwane City will battle for the points as Magesi and Richards Bay clash in their respective games.
Siwelele FC will host AmaZulu, and Stellenbosch will visit Golden Arrows.