South Africa's World Cup star strikes winning goal as Mamelodi Sundowns reduce league leaders Orlando Pirates' lead

Mamelodi Sundowns continued with their relentless push to close in on Orlando Pirates following a 2-1 Diski Challenge win over Siwelele FC on Sunday.

Siyabonga Mabena and 17-year-old Selwyn Stevens scored for Masandawana as Sphesihle Jeza struck the only goal for the home side. Stevens came off the bench to score the all-important goal for Downs.

The win enabled Downs to reduce the gap between them and Pirates to just seven points.

In other games played on Sunday, Durban City defeated Chippa United 2-0, and AmaZulu collected maximum points against Marumo Gallants after they registered a 1-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Polokwane City and Orbit College shared points courtesy of a 0-0 draw.