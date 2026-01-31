Orlando Pirates open 10-point gap over Mamelodi Sundowns as Kaizer Chiefs drop points again
High-flying Pirates
Orlando Pirates continue to stamp their authority in the 2025/26 Diski Challenge campaign after a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United on Saturday.
The crucial win for the Buccaneers came courtesy of goals scored by Mpho Padime and Simphiwe Masilela, while a strike by Babina Noko's Kgothatso Mbazo denied them a clean sheet.
Bucs' dominance
The Saturday win extended the Bucs' winning streak to six games. Indeed, the last loss the Sea Robbers suffered came in the Soweto derby when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chiefs on November 16, 2025.
Since then, they have recovered and have collected maximum points from Richards Bay, Magesi FC, AmaZulu, Marumo Gallants, Durban City and now Sekhukhune United.
Chiefs drop points
As the Buccaneers continue to exert dominance in the campaign, the Chiefs' chances of defending the title face a setback again after dropping more points.
On Saturday, TS Galaxy denied Chiefs maximum points after holding the defending champions to a 0-0 draw.
The result left Chiefs fifth, a whopping 16-point gap with Pirates, as the season gathers speed.
Amakhosi were on a five-match winning streak before it was halted following a 2-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants on January 25. Before, the Glamour Boys had swept aside Polokwane City, Pirates, Chippa United, Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pirates lead, Sundowns & Chiefs struggle to catch up
The win over Babina Noko means Pirates are nine points ahead of second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who have 34 points from 17 games.
Mamelodi Sundowns are third with 33 points from 16 games, while Siwelele are fourth with 32 points from 16 games.
Next matches
Amakhosi have a chance of fighting to get back to winning ways when they face Orbit College on February 8. Although Orbit College are 13th on the log, they enjoy a three-match winning streak and could extend it to four if they beat Polokwane City on Sunday and are expected to give Chiefs a tough challenge.
Meanwhile, Sundowns could reduce their point gap with Pirates if they beat Siwelele on Sunday. Chippa United will entertain Durban City, and Gallants will battle it out with AmaZulu.