Orlando Pirates open 10-point gap over Mamelodi Sundowns as Kaizer Chiefs drop points again

As the Buccaneers continue to exert dominance in the campaign, the Chiefs' chances of defending the title face a setback again after dropping more points.

On Saturday, TS Galaxy denied Chiefs maximum points after holding the defending champions to a 0-0 draw.

The result left Chiefs fifth, a whopping 16-point gap with Pirates, as the season gathers speed.

Amakhosi were on a five-match winning streak before it was halted following a 2-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants on January 25. Before, the Glamour Boys had swept aside Polokwane City, Pirates, Chippa United, Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns.