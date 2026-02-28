South Africa's top star? Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana hails Jayden Adams as 'the best midfielder in the country'

Kekana went on to highlight another often-underrated aspect of Adams’ game.

"I have no doubt he is the best midfielder in the country. When you want to see that he is the best midfielder in the country, you see him in positions where you think he will lose the ball, but he doesn't," continued Kekana.

"He is not a big boy, neh, but he doesn't lose the ball. In tight spaces, he knows how to play the ball, left or right, and he still executes the pass. He knows how to receive the balls alone, and that is mostly an underrated skill we speak about in football as midfielders, because we feel it's easier to receive the ball in the midfield.

"When you play in the Mamelodi Sundowns team, the spaces are shorter; when you see a player that knows how to receive a ball free alone, [you know] it takes a skill; it's another level of the game."