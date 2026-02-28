South Africa's top star? Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana hails Jayden Adams as 'the best midfielder in the country'
Adams' resurgence
Jayden Adams featured regularly in Miguel Cardoso’s line-up, appearing in 22 games across all competitions, scoring two goals with a single assist, and his performances at the start of the Premier Soccer League 2025/26 campaign left much to be desired.
Over the past few games, Adams has rediscovered his form, entertaining the Masandawana faithful and reminding fans why he once captured their hearts.
'Best midfielder in our country'
Speaking with genuine passion on The Pitchside Podcast, Hlompho Kekana praised the brilliance of Jayden Adams, highlighting the quality and impact that make him such a standout midfielder.
"We are speaking about one of the best midfielders we have in our country," said Kekana.
"One of the players you will easily undermine, underate him when you look at him in terms of the amount of work that he's given this team."
"I've watched him closer."
'What sets Adams apart'
"The thing that sets him apart, or sets any midfielder in a big team apart, is how you don't lose the ball even in the simplest pass. And he makes the simplest pass in every match, passing [to] the one [player] he is looking at," added the former Downs captain.
"That comes with a level of maturity; he understands what he's got; he is gifted in that.
"But he plays the role of that position; you can't be busy in that position. If you are busy, you are going to lose the ball a lot."
Adams possesses 'underrated skill'
Kekana went on to highlight another often-underrated aspect of Adams’ game.
"I have no doubt he is the best midfielder in the country. When you want to see that he is the best midfielder in the country, you see him in positions where you think he will lose the ball, but he doesn't," continued Kekana.
"He is not a big boy, neh, but he doesn't lose the ball. In tight spaces, he knows how to play the ball, left or right, and he still executes the pass. He knows how to receive the balls alone, and that is mostly an underrated skill we speak about in football as midfielders, because we feel it's easier to receive the ball in the midfield.
"When you play in the Mamelodi Sundowns team, the spaces are shorter; when you see a player that knows how to receive a ball free alone, [you know] it takes a skill; it's another level of the game."