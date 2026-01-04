South Africa OUT! Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana's 2025 AFCON journey comes to an end as Bryan Mbeumo-inspired Cameroon reach quarter-finals

Cameroon advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating South Africa 2-1 at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

Outfoxed and outplayed, Broos' changed game plan did not give him the result he wanted, as Cameroon proved too strong to beat in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, South Africa came close to breaking the deadlock in the third minute, but Lyle Foster went out slightly. The Burnley forward rose high to meet a cross delivered into the penalty box, and even though he managed to superbly connect with the ball, his final shot did not produce the desired result.

As Mzansi pressed and Cameroon looked a little unsettled in the opening minutes, Relebohile Mofokeng had another chance that could have broken the deadlock. The Orlando Pirates star received a pass just outside the box in the seventh minute, but he ended up sending his effort out as Cameroon won a goal kick.

A third chance for Bafana did not take long to come; Samukelo Kabini found himself in a good position to score, but just like Foster and Mofokeng before him, he wasted the opportunity in the ninth minute.

South Africa thought that they had the opener in the 14th minute, but Foster's goal was ruled out for offside.