Son Heung-min set for Tottenham showdown talks after receiving £15m LAFC offer as South Korean heads into final year of Spurs contract

Son Heung-min is set for crunch talks with Tottenham Hotspur after Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC made a £15 million ($20.2m) offer for the club captain. With just one year remaining on his contract, Spurs are considering his future - but a decision won’t be made until after their lucrative pre-season tour of Asia, where Son’s presence is essential to the financial payout.

LAFC make £15m bid for Son

Tottenham delay decision until post-Asia tour

Captain's presence vital for Spurs' commercial obligations