Declining Son Heung-min has earned the right to decide his Tottenham future - but Thomas Frank needs one last favour out of South Korean legend before emotional farewell

Spurs' No.7 helped them end their 17-year trophy drought in May, and the north Londoners are better off letting him run his contract down than selling

No matter which way you spin it, Son Heung-min is a Tottenham legend. Goals? Check. Iconic moments? Check. Fan adoration? Check. Global influence? Check. Silverware? At last, check.

The South Korean marked his 10th season at Spurs by bringing home the club's first trophy since the League Cup of 2008, and he sat at right at the front of the open-top bus which crawled down N17's High Road for a first celebratory parade since 1991. The 'nicest man in football' shed tears when the final whistle sounded at the end of May's Europa League final as if he were truly one of Tottenham's own, finally a champion as much as a winner.

And yet, Son's future at Tottenham is as up in the air as ever. Not since a mini-saga in 2016, when he was offered the chance to return to Germany with Wolfsburg after a quiet debut season, has he been so heavily tipped to leave. One year remains on his contract and this is likely the last chance Spurs will have at selling him for a fee worth their while.

Son, more than any other Spurs player in the 21st century, has earned the right to decide his destiny. If he wants to end his Tottenham career in a blaze of glory and leave before the summer window shuts, then so be it. But if he isn't exactly itching to get away, he still has a significant part to play in helping new head coach Thomas Frank through a transitional period.