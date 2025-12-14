Fans have taken to social media to react to Doctor Khumalo's assertion that Bafana Bafana playmaker Sipho Mbule does not need to be coached and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.
‘So Bafana Bafana are banking on Sipho Mbule? Doctor Khumalo is spot-on! The Orlando Pirates star must be allowed to move like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; The only person you can't tell what to do is Khuliso Mudau, Kaizer Chiefs legends talk too much’ - Fans
Let Broos do his thingMr I am Legend, you better seat back and watch. Let Madala do his thing - Lindokuhle Soji
Only Mudau can't be told what to do
The person I'm sure you can't tell what to do is Mudau, others is not make sure - Thabiso Mbokazi
Doc Khumalo is spot-on, Mbule should be allowed to move like Messi & Ronaldo
Doctor is spot-on with his analysis and advice to the coach. There are players with natural talent like Messi and Ronaldo, and their job is to attack and score goals. They must be allowed to use their abilities and energies where it matters the most, which is to punish teams. The same applies to Mbule he must move a bit further and score goals. I suggest let's respect Doc's opinions guys. This is just football, not a civil war - Jomo Lambani
I don't think Mbule deserves to be in one sentence with Messi and Ronaldo
I don't think Mbule deserves to be in one sentence with Messi and Ronaldo, Mbule can't control his private life. I don't think Broos can trust him that much to tell him to do whatever he like, he's a great player but still needs guidance there and there - Siyanda Khambule
Let's respect Broos' decision
Ok, let's respect Hugo's decision as well. For a very long time, these legends only give opinions when we qualify or when we in a bad space. Why don't they get a coaching licence and let's see how far they will go because at the end of the day it's the coach who has to answer irrespective of the players whether good or bad. When the team loses they all say Broos should of played this player and we very well know analysis from the coach see the whole picture on TV, but players on the pitch don't and that's why we need to let the coach sign his own warranted team and support his decisions. He managed to do good this far let's not start looking for positions - Mark Harper
Mbule must be coached
Talent doesn’t automatically mean football brains! He must be coached - Kabelo Ktk Mofokeng
Chiefs legends talk too much
Chiefs legends talk 🗣️ too much ⚽️🥲💔🥲 - Coop Coop Moto Yonana
'The danger with our legends...'
The danger with our legends when they are giving their own opinion they simple forget to recognise that each and every individual Coach has got his own aproach so far Hugo's aproach is the best in the present time not the time of Doctor Khumalo l will give you an example why most of the former football legends are not good coaches instead of teaching players football techniques they busy telling the players about their best past personal playing history which is wrong - Maxwell Matyukira
'I really don't agree with Doc...'
I really don't agree with Doc, on this matter, every coach has, his own philosophy, all players have natural talents, but talent alone is not enough - Maitse Moloi
So Bafana are banking on Mbule?
So Bafana Bafana are banking on Sipho Mbule? Surely the struggle continues. Can someone provide us with his stats from Sundowns to Pirates please - Taelo J Moshokgo