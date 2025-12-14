‘So Bafana Bafana are banking on Sipho Mbule? Doctor Khumalo is spot-on! The Orlando Pirates star must be allowed to move like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; The only person you can't tell what to do is Khuliso Mudau, Kaizer Chiefs legends talk too much’ - Fans

Ok, let's respect Hugo's decision as well. For a very long time, these legends only give opinions when we qualify or when we in a bad space. Why don't they get a coaching licence and let's see how far they will go because at the end of the day it's the coach who has to answer irrespective of the players whether good or bad. When the team loses they all say Broos should of played this player and we very well know analysis from the coach see the whole picture on TV, but players on the pitch don't and that's why we need to let the coach sign his own warranted team and support his decisions. He managed to do good this far let's not start looking for positions - Mark Harper