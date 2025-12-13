Former FIFA World Cup star advises Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos 'you can't tell Sipho Mbule what to do, we have to give him the freedom' as 2025 AFCON looms
The rebirth of Mbule
Sipho Mbule quickly made himself a key Orlando Pirates player with consistent performances since joining the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the 2025/26 season.
His switch to Pirates has also reignited his international career, earning him a recall to the Bafana Bafana and he is part of the squad preparing for the 2025 AFCON finals.
Mbule’s form has attracted rave reviews, including praise from former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo.
Khumalo, who was part of Bafana's 1998 FIFA World Cup squad, has even offered advice to Bafana coach Hugo Broos on how to get the best out of the gifted playmaker at AFCON.
Khumalo sends Mbule message to Broos
"The unfortunate part is that it is difficult to advise such a character," Khumalo said as per KickOff.
"You can't tell Mbule what to do; it's a natural talent. You can't coach him into doing what he does.
"The only thing you can probably advise him on or coach him is the tactical discipline. But when it comes to what he dishes out on the field, it's natural. So I can't go out there and say to him, 'show me your number' or this, no. It's natural to him; the boy has got it," added the former 1996 AFCON winner.
"We have to give him the freedom to do what comes naturally to him, and protect him. What do I mean by protect? Shoes [Moshoeu], I played wide, but we had Linda and Tinkler. So he [Shoes] didn't have to track back. We only need him, his best ability.
"So if you want him to track back also, you are probably going to be killing his ability in terms of going forward.
Pirates coach Ouaddou compares Mbule to Zidane
As rave reviews about Mbule continue, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is an avid admirer of the player and compares him to France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.
"Look, I will be very honest with you, like you mentioned, even before I signed with Orlando Pirates, you asked me that question and straight away, I told you that one of the players that I would like to work with is Sipho Mbule," Ouaddou said.
"I was very happy to find him at Orlando Pirates, and we have to give credit to the club, to the chairmen who gave a second chance to a talent like that.
"If I have to compare him, I compare his talent with that of Zinedine Zidane. He has the talent, he has eyes in the back of his head. He can see before receiving the ball, and he can make some fantastic drills that nobody can," added the former Rennes and Fulham player.
"He had a fantastic, fantastic pre-season and we have seen the results, he went back to the national team."
What comes next?
However, after Mbule's previous indiscipline issues at SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, Ouaddou warns the creative midfielder.
The coach's advice comes as the player is preparing to play at AFCON for the first time in his career.
This is a stage that could change his career by attracting the interest of European clubs and will also influence Broos's decision to select him for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"My advice to him is that he keep working, keep working, Sipho. I am your big brother. I am your coach. I am your friend. I will support you," Ouaddou said.
"But I will be honest. If you don't respect football, football will not respect you. I will support him 100 percent as long as he is working. Never, never stop working. Keep working.
"You know where you come from and keep the level, keep your high level. You are a fantastic player. You are one of the best footballers on the continent.
"Don't miss this chance to stay at the high level and come back in an area that we don't want to see you. Keep working. It's the advice that I can give him."