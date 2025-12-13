Former FIFA World Cup star advises Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos 'you can't tell Sipho Mbule what to do, we have to give him the freedom' as 2025 AFCON looms

"The unfortunate part is that it is difficult to advise such a character," Khumalo said as per KickOff.

"You can't tell Mbule what to do; it's a natural talent. You can't coach him into doing what he does.

"The only thing you can probably advise him on or coach him is the tactical discipline. But when it comes to what he dishes out on the field, it's natural. So I can't go out there and say to him, 'show me your number' or this, no. It's natural to him; the boy has got it," added the former 1996 AFCON winner.

"We have to give him the freedom to do what comes naturally to him, and protect him. What do I mean by protect? Shoes [Moshoeu], I played wide, but we had Linda and Tinkler. So he [Shoes] didn't have to track back. We only need him, his best ability.

"So if you want him to track back also, you are probably going to be killing his ability in terms of going forward.