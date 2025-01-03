Six transfers Nasreddine Nabi must make to save Kaizer Chiefs’ season – Will Amakhosi open their wallets?

As the new year begins and the transfer window opens, we take a look at what Amakhosi have available to strengthen their squad

Kaizer Chiefs find themselves at a critical juncture in the 2024/25 season, sitting far off their expectations in the league standings. With only a few points separating them from mid-table mediocrity, and their once-glittering aura now beginning to tarnish, Amakhosi need a drastic change in fortunes to stay relevant both in the league and in continental competition.

While the side has shown occasional sparks under coach Nasreddine Nabi, there has been a consistent lack of coherence, depth, and a winning mentality. In such dire circumstances, could it be time for Kaizer Chiefs to break the bank in January, reinvest heavily, and make moves in the transfer market to ensure their season isn’t lost?

GOAL takes a look at what Kaizer Chiefs need to salvage what's left of the season. This club, once synonymous with domestic domination, now finds itself desperately battling for relevancy. Their defensive vulnerabilities are clear—central defense remains a weak link—and a lack of reliable attacking options means they’ve been scraping through most games, rather than asserting their dominance.

Additionally, the inconsistency of their midfield has often left their forwards isolated and ineffective. Their slide down the table paints a grim picture: if Chiefs are to recover their former glory and save their season, fresh blood is a necessity.