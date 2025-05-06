'Sirino is not a bad player, he is just in the wrong team! Christian Saile is scoring nonstop since leaving Kaizer Chiefs! Even Khama Billiat was brilliant at Mamelodi Sundowns, but he became trash at Amakhosi; Gaston was saving his energy during the Orlando Pirates game' - Fans

South Africans feel the midfielder is nod delivering because he doesn't have enough quality surrounding him like Masandawana.

Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino recently stated he will fancy winning the Nedbank Cup with Amakhosi this weekend against defending champions Orlando Pirates.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder believes beating Bucs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will be special ahead of the new season.

However, he feels the Glamour Boys lack depth like Masandawana.

A section of football-loving fans in the country have sided with him, while some feel otherwise.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.