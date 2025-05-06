Yusuf Maart, Inacio Miguel and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Gaston Sirino decries Kaizer Chiefs' biggest handicap as Nasreddine Nabi and his men face defining moment in Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates - 'I think here there's no depth'

CupKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesG. Sirino

The Soweto giants have endured a troubled campaign but have a chance to atone for it with a major trophy.

  • Chiefs have had injuries to key players
  • But Sirino feels they don't have enough depth to make up
  • This comes as they face Pirates again
