Sir Alex Ferguson health update given as Michael Owen expresses 'shock' over ex-Man Utd manager being taken to hospital

Former Manchester United striker Owen was among those surprised by the swift turn of events, sharing details of a lengthy phone conversation he had with Ferguson just a day before the Scotsman was hospitalised. Speaking on talkSPORT, Owen explained that the 84-year-old seemed in excellent spirits and perfect health during their Saturday morning catch-up.

"I spoke to him, I was on the phone to him for 40 minutes that morning," Owen revealed. "We're talking about football. We're talking about horses. As I say, he's got horses here [at Manor House Stables]. Most Saturday mornings, he gives me a call, and we go through all the horses for the day, and we share what we know and things like that."

Owen, who spent three seasons under Ferguson at Old Trafford, noted that there were no warning signs regarding his former boss' condition. "I speak to him regularly, and he sounded absolutely brilliant, sharp as a tack as normal," he added. "We were talking a lot about Scottish football and what was happening up there. So it was such a shock to hear, obviously, that the next day he was taken unwell, but hopefully it's not too serious."



