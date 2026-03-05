Goal.com
Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Sipho Mbule's situation at Orlando Pirates explained as Bafana Bafana Bafana midfielder continues to miss games

The 27-year-old began the season in scintillating form for the Buccaneers, a run that earned him a recall to the national team and a place in the squad for the 2025 AFCON finals. However, his fortunes have dipped since returning from the continental tournament, with his form and game time coming under scrutiny. His agent has since claimed the player is being frozen out for other reasons than his performances on the pitch.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Mbule missing in action

    Sipho Mbule has not featured in Orlando Pirates' last four games in the Nedbank Cup and Premier Soccer League.

    That included missing out on the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs and the Nedbank Cup exit.

    However, the Buccaneers have won the last two league games with the midfielder not in the matchday squad. 

  • Mike Makaab, agent, 2015Gallo Images

    Why Mbule has not been playing

    Mbule's agent Mike Makaab has also explained why the player has not been playing official matches of late. 

    "Sipho is recovering from a small injury, he's back at training, he is working with a fitness trainer and doing his rehab," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    'Sometimes people will think I'm hiding something'

    Makaab says some people did not believe him when he initially issued an injury update on Mbule and Thatente Mbatha who has since recovered. 

    "The same question was asked of me about Thalente Mbatha and I said Thalente had picked up an injury and you know it's strange that when I say things, sometimes people will think I'm hiding something," added Makaab.  

    "Thalente also had picked up an injury, you saw that he played against Chiefs and had to come off, his knee was strapped but he has progressed nicely and hopefully he is over the niggle." 

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mbule risking losing Bafana spot

    Already, Mbule has been struggling for more playing minutes at Pirates, even when he was fit.

    Being on the sidelines injured would mean more work on his return to start playing regular football again.

    Mbule also risks losing his place in Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, given how competition is becoming tight in the playmaker role. 

