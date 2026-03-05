Sipho Mbule's situation at Orlando Pirates explained as Bafana Bafana Bafana midfielder continues to miss games
Mbule missing in action
Sipho Mbule has not featured in Orlando Pirates' last four games in the Nedbank Cup and Premier Soccer League.
That included missing out on the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs and the Nedbank Cup exit.
However, the Buccaneers have won the last two league games with the midfielder not in the matchday squad.
Why Mbule has not been playing
Mbule's agent Mike Makaab has also explained why the player has not been playing official matches of late.
"Sipho is recovering from a small injury, he's back at training, he is working with a fitness trainer and doing his rehab," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.
'Sometimes people will think I'm hiding something'
Makaab says some people did not believe him when he initially issued an injury update on Mbule and Thatente Mbatha who has since recovered.
"The same question was asked of me about Thalente Mbatha and I said Thalente had picked up an injury and you know it's strange that when I say things, sometimes people will think I'm hiding something," added Makaab.
"Thalente also had picked up an injury, you saw that he played against Chiefs and had to come off, his knee was strapped but he has progressed nicely and hopefully he is over the niggle."
Mbule risking losing Bafana spot
Already, Mbule has been struggling for more playing minutes at Pirates, even when he was fit.
Being on the sidelines injured would mean more work on his return to start playing regular football again.
Mbule also risks losing his place in Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, given how competition is becoming tight in the playmaker role.