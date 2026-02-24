Should Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos look for alternatives? FCSB coach relays worrisome news on former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana as 2026 FIFA World Cup looms

Former Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane explains why he was tough on Ngezana when the two worked together at Amakhosi.

“When I was on his case, people said I had a problem with Siya, that I wanted to destroy Siya. [People said he was one of] my favourites… but that time, Siya was the best defender at Kaizer Chiefs,” Zwane told iDiski Times.

“Nobody understood why I said that; he could deal with 1v1s. He was very strong in the air; when we had the ball, he could play and pace as well and make quick recoveries. People said otherwise, but he was our best defender.

“But it’s fine; I always say God does things in a mysterious way. I was bashed so much for that. I said it’s okay, no problem; look at Siya today, playing in UEFA competitions.

“It’s good for South Africa, and trust me, he will be in the World Cup squad because he worked hard for it. And he’s doing well; look at all these players that come from the DDC level, the reserve team," added the former Bafana midfielder.

“We need to commend the PSL and Multichoice for this programme; it’s been life-changing and is producing so many players. It has also reduced the average [age] in the national team.

“Look at the squad that just qualified; many of them stand a good chance of even going to the next FIFA World Cup.”