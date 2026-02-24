Should Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos look for alternatives? FCSB coach relays worrisome news on former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana as 2026 FIFA World Cup looms
- FCSB
Ngezana suffers serious injury
FCSB defender Siyabonga Ngezana was injured in early February, leaving him requiring knee surgery.
The centre-back is currently out recovering, but the injury struck a few months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.
That leaves Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos preparing to search for possible replacements for Ngezana if the defender does not recover in time for the World Cup.
- SAFA
For how long will Ngezana be out?
South Africa-born FCSB coach Elias Charambous has delivered what sounds like concerning news about Ngezana.
"Ngezana is out, and I think he will be unavailable for a long time," said Charalambous, as per KickOff.
- Backpagepix
Broos' other centre-back options
Ngezana was a first-choice central defender for Broos at the 2025 AFCON tournament, partnering Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the heart of defence.
In the event that he does not get back to full fitness before the 2026 World Cup, Bros does not fall short of options.
Besides Mbokazi, the Belgian has the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane and Tylon Smith, who all went to AFCON.
Broos could also bring back Grant Kekana to the national team, while Orlando Pirates' Lebone Seema has been raising his hand up to be considered for national team duty.
Stellenbosch's Thabo Moloisane has been in the national side and was one of the players placed on standby during AFCON.
- Backpage
Zwane's tough love for Ngezana
Former Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane explains why he was tough on Ngezana when the two worked together at Amakhosi.
“When I was on his case, people said I had a problem with Siya, that I wanted to destroy Siya. [People said he was one of] my favourites… but that time, Siya was the best defender at Kaizer Chiefs,” Zwane told iDiski Times.
“Nobody understood why I said that; he could deal with 1v1s. He was very strong in the air; when we had the ball, he could play and pace as well and make quick recoveries. People said otherwise, but he was our best defender.
“But it’s fine; I always say God does things in a mysterious way. I was bashed so much for that. I said it’s okay, no problem; look at Siya today, playing in UEFA competitions.
“It’s good for South Africa, and trust me, he will be in the World Cup squad because he worked hard for it. And he’s doing well; look at all these players that come from the DDC level, the reserve team," added the former Bafana midfielder.
“We need to commend the PSL and Multichoice for this programme; it’s been life-changing and is producing so many players. It has also reduced the average [age] in the national team.
“Look at the squad that just qualified; many of them stand a good chance of even going to the next FIFA World Cup.”