Foggia keep making basic mistakes, letting opponents back into games and allowing them to take control. That leaves all their work, commitment, aggression and enthusiasm unrewarded on the pitch. These things can happen over the course of a league season, but Foggia are repeating them far too often now, and it is hurting performances, results and their place in the table. A team that cannot score and keeps leaking goals at the back cannot aim for an important place in the standings. They need to drag themselves out of the lower reaches immediately, because right now Foggia are in the play-out zone.