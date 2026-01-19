Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw walks out of AFCON final press conference after being BOOED & Morocco's Walid Regragui urged to quit by journalists as chaos spills over in ugly post-match scenes

The catalyst for the hostility towards Thiaw was his unprecedented decision to order his players off the field deep into stoppage time. The match had erupted into controversy when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty in the 95th minute following a VAR review. The decision, given for a tug by Senegal full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz, came moments after Senegal had seen a goal of their own disallowed, sparking fury on the Teranga Lions’ bench.

In scenes that will likely attract heavy sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Thiaw signalled for his team to abandon the match in protest. The Senegal squad disappeared down the tunnel, leaving the Moroccan players and officials bewildered on the pitch for nearly 15 minutes. It was only the intervention of senior players, including Sadio Mane, that eventually convinced the squad to return and complete the game.

When play finally resumed, the drama reached its peak. Morocco’s star forward Brahim Diaz attempted a Panenka penalty to win the tournament, only to see his chipped effort easily caught by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The save seemed to shatter Morocco’s confidence while galvanising the visitors, who went on to steal the trophy through Pape Gueye’s clinical strike in the fourth minute of extra time.

Thiaw did manage to issue an apology for the decision to take his players off the field, telling Bein Sports: "We did not agree with the decision, that is all, and I do not want to go back over what happened in this match. After reflecting, I really did not like the fact that I told my players to leave the pitch. I apologise to football. I brought them back. Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. We asked ourselves whether that penalty could have been given if our goal before that had been allowed. But now we accept the referee’s mistakes, that can happen. We should not have done it, but it is already done. We apologise."

