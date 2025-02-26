Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league encounter between Babina Noko and Masandawana.

Mamelodi Sundowns hope to collect another Premier Soccer League win on Wednesday when they play Sekhukhune United.

The Glamour Boys are chasing their eighth league crown in a row while Babina Noko are targeting a return to Caf competitions.

This is a massive game for both teams in their bid to realise the set objectives for the season.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sekhukhune and Sundowns including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.