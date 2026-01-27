Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue with their Premier Soccer League campaign on Tuesday as they are set to face Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

This is expected to be a tough game for Downs, given that Babina Noko have been quite impressive this campaign. In fact, in their last match, Sekhukhune United held Pirates to a goalless draw and prevented the Soweto giants from claiming back their position at the top of the PSL standings.

A win for Babina Noko will see them go level on points with Sundowns, but such an outcome will complicate Masandawana's mathematics in terms of title defence.

With Pirates pushing them relentlessly, the Pretoria heavyweights cannot afford to drop more points at this juncture of the league.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

