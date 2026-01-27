Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

After a frustrating draw at home against Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League, Masandawana have an opportunity to return to winning ways. The Tshwane giants are only at the top of the table courtesy of a superior goal difference over Orlando Pirates and cannot afford to drop points at this stage if they are not to complicate their chances of defending the league title. Already, the pressure is building up on head coach Miguel Cardoso, and rumours linking Pitso Mosimane with a return only add more uncertainty over his future at the club.

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue with their Premier Soccer League campaign on Tuesday as they are set to face Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

This is expected to be a tough game for Downs, given that Babina Noko have been quite impressive this campaign. In fact, in their last match, Sekhukhune United held Pirates to a goalless draw and prevented the Soweto giants from claiming back their position at the top of the PSL standings.

A win for Babina Noko will see them go level on points with Sundowns, but such an outcome will complicate Masandawana's mathematics in terms of title defence.

With Pirates pushing them relentlessly, the Pretoria heavyweights cannot afford to drop more points at this juncture of the league.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Bradley Grobler of Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Kick-off time

    Game:Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United
    Date:27 January 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue:Old Peter Mokaba Stadium
  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    How to watch Sekhukhune vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Variety 3 HD Channel 202

    Or you can follow all the action through GOAL's Live Text Commentary here.

  • Keletso Makgalwa, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Sekhukhune team news & squads

    Against Pirates, new signing Lehlogonolo Mojela started and is expected to keep his place against Sundowns.

    Another new signing, Lebogang Phiri, had a few moments on the pitch when he came on in the 75th minute to replace Thabang Monare.

    Eric Tinkler does not have suspension worries to think about going into the game, and this gives him quite an easy task of selecting his starting line-up.

    Sekhukhune possible XI: Leaner, Mogaila, Ndlovu, Cardoso, Letlapa, Monare, Mkhize, Rammala, Mncube, Mojela, Grobler

  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squads

    Cardoso will not have his dependable midfield star Teboho Mokoena, as the Bafana Bafana player is suspended.

    This is a big loss for Sundowns, who have always depended on the experienced midfielder. However, his absence gives others a chance to come on and show their worth, too.

    Mamelodi Sundowns possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Basadien, Cupido, Ndamane, Khoza, Allende, Santos, Sales, Matthews, Leon

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpagepix

    Sundowns have been quite dominant in this fixture, and their past performance should give them the needed morale booster going into this encounter.

    However, going by their overall inconsistent performance coupled with Babina Noko's improvement, Sundowns must not entirely bank their hope on past stats.

    Head-to-head PSL record last season

    DateMatchCompetition
    August 4, 2023Sekhukhune United 1-2 Mamelodi SundownsPSL
    April 23, 2024Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Sekhukhune UnitedPSL
    November 30, 2024Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Sekhukhune UnitedPSL
    February 26, 2025Sekhukhune United 2-4 Mamelodi SundownsPSL
    March 28, 2025Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Sekhukhune UnitedNedbank Cup
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0