Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against Sekhukhune United - 11-goal Diski Challenge striker set to make surprise start for Miguel Cardoso's side?
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams
This is expected to be his 23rd match for the club across all competitions, where he has kept 10 clean sheets but conceded 10 goals already in the remaining nine games.
The Bafana Bafana captain has played 14 PSL matches where he has kept seven clean sheets and allowed as many strikes.
Right-Back: Khuliso Mudau
The 30-year-old has reportedly agreed to a new deal with Mamelodi Sundowns after fears he might be leaving after six seasons with them.
He has already made seven PSL appearances for the Brazilians.
Left-Back: Fawaaz Basadien
It seems Basadien is slowly proving his worth for the Miguel Cardoso-led technical team and might be given a start against Babina Noko.
Centre-Back: Keanu Cupido
When fit, Cupido has proven his quality since no striker gets it easy when coming against him.
After his exploits in the 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal Omdurman in Group C's CAF Champions League, the centre back might retain his position.
Centre-Back: Khulumani Ndamane
It is a vital game for Sundowns, but again, there is enough depth for Cardoso.
Grant Kekana has been missing big games owing to injuries and fitness issues, explaining why Cardoso might rest him in favour of the new man, Ndamane.
Central Midfielder: Malibongwe Khoza
Cardoso is short of options in this critical department. Teboho Mokoena is suspended while, seemingly, versatile defender Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas are unavailable.
It paves the way for youngster Malibongwe Khoza to come in.
Central Midfielder: Marcelo Allende
The Chile international has been the main anchor alongside Mokoena in the Masandawana midfield and will be needed in this vital game.
Attacking Midfielder: Nuno Santos
In the 12 games he has played for Sundowns, the creative attacker has three goals and four assists across all competitions.
However, he has none in the six PSL games for Masandawana.
Right-Winger: Arthur Sales
The Brazilians are currently the most in form attacker for Mamelodi Sundowns this year, having scored two goals in as many outings.
Will he make it three in a row?
Left-Wing: Tashreeq Matthews
The 25-year-old is among the Sundowns players who have played the most games for Sundowns this season.
As a coach, it will not be easy to bench a winger who has given youfive goals and as many assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.
Striker: Brayan Leon
The Colombian made his debut with a goal against Orbit College but missed a massive chance in the 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal on Friday.
He has shown the potential and might start for the first time in Polokwane ahead of the likes of Peter Shalulile, Iqraam Rayners and Bennet Mokoena.