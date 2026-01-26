Goal.com
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against Sekhukhune United - 11-goal Diski Challenge striker set to make surprise start for Miguel Cardoso's side?

The defending champions will be playing Babina Noko for the first time this season at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. This is a massive game for Masandawana, who are aware that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are also in the race for the title. Eric Tinkler's men have been doing well in the league as well.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men in this Premier Soccer League clash with Sekhukhune United.  
  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams

    This is expected to be his 23rd match for the club across all competitions, where he has kept 10 clean sheets but conceded 10 goals already in the remaining nine games.

    The Bafana Bafana captain has played 14 PSL matches where he has kept seven clean sheets and allowed as many strikes. 

  • Khuliso Mudau and Vincent Pule, Mamelodi Sundowns vs SiweleleBackpage

    Right-Back: Khuliso Mudau

    The 30-year-old has reportedly agreed to a new deal with Mamelodi Sundowns after fears he might be leaving after six seasons with them.

    He has already made seven PSL appearances for the Brazilians. 

  • Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Left-Back: Fawaaz Basadien

    It seems Basadien is slowly proving his worth for the Miguel Cardoso-led technical team and might be given a start against Babina Noko. 

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Centre-Back: Keanu Cupido

    When fit, Cupido has proven his quality since no striker gets it easy when coming against him.

    After his exploits in the 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal Omdurman in Group C's CAF Champions League, the centre back might retain his position.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Centre-Back: Khulumani Ndamane

    It is a vital game for Sundowns, but again, there is enough depth for Cardoso.

    Grant Kekana has been missing big games owing to injuries and fitness issues, explaining why Cardoso might rest him in favour of the new man, Ndamane.

  • Malibongwe Khoza, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Central Midfielder: Malibongwe Khoza

    Cardoso is short of options in this critical department. Teboho Mokoena is suspended while, seemingly, versatile defender Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas are unavailable.

    It paves the way for youngster Malibongwe Khoza to come in.   

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Central Midfielder: Marcelo Allende

    The Chile international has been the main anchor alongside Mokoena in the Masandawana midfield and will be needed in this vital game. 

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Attacking Midfielder: Nuno Santos

    In the 12 games he has played for Sundowns, the creative attacker has three goals and four assists across all competitions.

    However, he has none in the six PSL games for Masandawana. 

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Right-Winger: Arthur Sales

    The Brazilians are currently the most in form attacker for Mamelodi Sundowns this year, having scored two goals in as many outings.

    Will he make it three in a row? 

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Left-Wing: Tashreeq Matthews

    The 25-year-old is among the Sundowns players who have played the most games for Sundowns this season.

    As a coach, it will not be easy to bench a winger who has given youfive goals and as many assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Striker: Brayan Leon

    The Colombian made his debut with a goal against Orbit College but missed a massive chance in the 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal on Friday.

    He has shown the potential and might start for the first time in Polokwane ahead of the likes of Peter Shalulile, Iqraam Rayners and Bennet Mokoena.

Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0