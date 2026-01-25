The former Cape Town City coach credited his backline for the team’s solid showing.

“One hundred percent, the defence won us a point, we had to suffer a lot today, the disappointing part like I said in the pre-match interview we needed to better on the ball and needed to make less mistakes with the ball and in the first half we couldn’t string three to four passes together and a lot of individual errors,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV.

“And again, a team like Pirates they going to put you under pressure, but defensively we were solid, Bright [Ndlovu] had a great game, Danny [Daniel Cardoso] had a great game, I thought Renaldo [Leaner], the goalkeeper had a great game.

However, Tinkler admitted he couldn’t say the same about his team’s chance creation.

"Offensively, not a great game at all, which is disappointing," he said.

“Didn’t really create clear-cut chances in my view, we had one from a throw-in in the first half, half-half, but predominantly Pirates attacking us and us defending for our lives."