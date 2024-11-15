Sead Ramovic appointed at Young Africans on the same day it was announced ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Gamondi had been fired with the club one point off the top of the Tanzanian Premier League standings
The Tanzanian giants have moved swiftly to fill their vacant coaching position with the appointment of the Serbian mentor.
- Young Africans fired Gamondi
- Yanga just one point off top of league
- Same day club announces former TS Galaxy boss