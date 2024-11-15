Shocking! Young Africans part ways with Nasreddine Nabi's successor despite ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Gamondi's impressive start to the season after former Orlando Pirates coach Davids guides Simba atop Tanzanian Premier League standings
The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician's relationship with the Tanzanian outfit came to an end after 16 months.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Young Africans fire Gamondi
- Yanga lost only two games so far
- They are second in the league table by a single point