'Saw flames from bombs flying' - Michail Antonio reveals 'terrifying' reality of Iran war after completing Qatar switch

Despite the initial shock, Antonio eventually made his Al Sailiya debut last week, playing just over 70 minutes in a 4-0 defeat to Al Duhail. However, the reality of the security situation struck again during a recent fixture against Al Shahaniya. The match was paused for 19 minutes, with players taken off the pitch following warning sirens across Doha.

It was one of three Qatar Stars League matches halted that evening after a National Emergency Alert was issued at 9.51pm local time. Antonio has since expressed a greater sense of security now that the immediate threat has been addressed, stating: "I've not had the experience of anything crazy going on here, so that's the reason I do feel quite safe here... it reassures me that I'm OK here and I'm safe here."







