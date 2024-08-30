Savinho is proving to be Man City's first multi-club success story after unique path to the top

The Brazilian winger has been on an unconventional journey to the Etihad Stadium, but looks set to weave his magic there for many years to come

Manchester City forward Savinho grew up on a farm, where his family produced milk and organised rodeos. And trying to defend against the Brazilian trickster has proven just as frightening as attempting to stay on the back of a raging, bucking bull.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella was taken for a ride in Savinho's Premier League debut, being dribbled past four times in the first half alone. City fans felt like they had been transported back in time and were watching Riyad Mahrez in his prime - and so did Mahrez!

Cucurella must have been mighty relieved when Savinho did not emerge for the second half due to a knock. Ipswich got no such respite a week later, though, as the winger swiftly recovered from his injury and found a new victim.

No sooner had Sammie Szmodics given the Tractor Boys a shock lead at the Etihad Stadium and the visitors were cursing giving away a penalty. Leif Davis was tricked into tripping Savinho and Erling Haaland showed no mercy from the spot.

Ipswich goalkeeper Ari Muric then soon fell victim to the forward's energetic pressing and was embarrassingly dispossessed in his own penalty area, allowing Kevin De Bruyne to gobble up the loose ball and score the second goal in the 4-1 win.

"A short time here and the impact is really good," was Pep Guardiola's assessment. It sounded like a huge understatement, as Savinho looks like being yet another sensational signing for City. But he is also a signing unlike any other.