Saudi Arabia are preparing to compete in the 27th Gulf Cup in a group alongside Iraq, Kuwait and Oman. These are familiar foes, sides the Saudis have met countless times across the history of Gulf and Asian football. Dig into the numbers, though, and a clear gap emerges in the head-to-head record between Saudi Arabia and each of their rivals.
Saudi Arabia before Gulf Cup 27: Iraq a historic bogey side, Kuwait and Oman within reach
- Getty Images Sport
Iraq: the toughest confrontation historically
The clash with Iraq is the toughest test in Saudi Arabia's history. The head-to-head record leaves no doubt where the advantage lies. In 38 meetings between the two sides, Saudi Arabia have managed just 12 wins against 18 defeats, with eight matches ending level.
Those figures hand Iraq a clear historical edge over the Saudis, a reversal of how the Green Falcons fare against the rest of the group. Meetings between the two have always carried a special competitive edge, sharpened by repeated clashes in the Gulf Cup, the World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup.
What did Saudi Arabia do against Kuwait?
Kuwait, however, tell a different story. Here the scales tip towards Saudi Arabia, who have racked up 17 wins to Kuwait's 13, with 13 more meetings ending level, according to the head-to-head record used here.
The numbers point to a long history of tight contests, yet they still hand Saudi Arabia the edge. Their superior win tally makes the upcoming match another chapter in a long-running Gulf rivalry between the two sides.
Oman: a clear Saudi advantage
The balance tips even further Saudi Arabia's way against Oman, where the Saudis boast a significant historical advantage. The report's figures show 17 wins, 4 defeats and 4 draws, while other updated databases put Saudi Arabia on 18 wins from 26 meetings.
That superiority guarantees nothing. Oman have proven in recent years they can trouble Saudi Arabia, beating them 2-1 at the 26th Gulf Cup. The Saudis hit back with the same scoreline at the Asian Cup, then won 2-1 again at the 2025 Arab Cup.
Read also: 5 things that make the next Gulf Cup title "Saudi"!
Iraq hold a historical edge over Saudi Arabia, Kuwait sit just behind, and Oman trail well back. Georgios Donis's squad enters the 27th Gulf Cup facing a group it knows well, yet the old numbers will decide nothing. The task is to turn that historical advantage into fresh results on the pitch.
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