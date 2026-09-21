The balance tips even further Saudi Arabia's way against Oman, where the Saudis boast a significant historical advantage. The report's figures show 17 wins, 4 defeats and 4 draws, while other updated databases put Saudi Arabia on 18 wins from 26 meetings.

That superiority guarantees nothing. Oman have proven in recent years they can trouble Saudi Arabia, beating them 2-1 at the 26th Gulf Cup. The Saudis hit back with the same scoreline at the Asian Cup, then won 2-1 again at the 2025 Arab Cup.

Read also: 5 things that make the next Gulf Cup title "Saudi"!

Iraq hold a historical edge over Saudi Arabia, Kuwait sit just behind, and Oman trail well back. Georgios Donis's squad enters the 27th Gulf Cup facing a group it knows well, yet the old numbers will decide nothing. The task is to turn that historical advantage into fresh results on the pitch.

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