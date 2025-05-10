‘Sad to lose Mamelodi Sundowns’ development side SuperSport United! The result of selling all your important players to one team, Masandawana are going to be a weak team, Samir Nurkovic is bad luck - They must sell Kaizer Chiefs’ - Fans

Matsatsantsa have established themselves as one of the highly competitive sides in South African football but their legacy could be eroded.

SuperSport are reportedly up for sale, and a consortium keen to revive Bloemfontein Celtic is said to be interested in buying the Tshwane giants' Premier Soccer League status.

Matsatsantsa chief executive officer Stan Matthews has responded to the reports and expressed concern about the challenges the club has been facing.

The prospect of one of the established PSL teams folding has sparked talk among fans, and GOAL takes a look at what they have been saying.