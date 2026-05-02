'Completely gutted' - Ryan Reynolds issues statement after Wrexham agonisingly miss out on Championship play-offs

Wrexham entered the final day of the Championship season with their destiny in their own hands, knowing a victory over Middlesbrough would guarantee them a spot in the top six. However, the Welsh side were held to a 2-2 draw, a result that proved insufficient following drama elsewhere in the division.

While the Red Dragons were battling to a point, Hull City managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Norwich City. That result allowed the Tigers to leapfrog Wrexham in the standings, snatching the final play-off spot and ending the North Wales club's dreams of reaching the Premier League this year.