Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney seeking ‘further partners’ at Wrexham as Hollywood superstars open door for investors to help chase Premier League dream
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are reportedly seeking “further partners” at Wrexham, with more investment required en route to the Premier League.
- A-list owners funding ambitious project
- Have brought billionaire Allyn family on board
- Plan is to reach the top tier at some stage