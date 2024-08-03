Ruud van Nistelrooy is an 'outstanding' appointment for Man Utd: Meticulous Dutchman can bring back Sir Alex Ferguson-level standards - and won't be afraid to 'go against' Erik ten Hag

The iconic former Red Devils striker is back at Old Trafford, and looks well placed to make just as big an impact as he did in his playing days

Ruud van Nistelrooy will always have a special place in the hearts of Manchester United fans. The Dutchman only managed to win one Premier League title during his five-year spell at Old Trafford, but that wasn't down to a lack of effort; he racked up a remarkable haul of 150 goals in just 219 appearances, establishing himself as one of the all-time great penalty-box predators in the process.

The Red Devils often edged tight games purely because of Van Nistelrooy's ruthless finishing, and his instincts in the final third were unmatched. But he was more than just a poacher; he brought others into play with technical quality and intelligence on the ball, which is why Sir Alex Ferguson once described him as a "phenomenal" player.

United certainly haven't had another centre-forward anywhere near Van Nistelrooy's level since his exit in 2006. Had it not been for an explosive fallout with Ferguson that complicated his legacy, he probably would have stayed longer, and been a part of the glorious era that saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney come to the fore.

But Van Nistelrooy now has the chance for redemption; to wipe out that ugly final chapter of his United career once and for all. The 48-year-old has joined Erik ten Hag's coaching staff ahead of the 2024-25 season as undoubtedly the most exciting INEOS appointment so far, and the early signs suggest he can make a real difference.

United are now a shadow of the team Van Nistelrooy was once part of, but he's already started raising collective standards in a bid to ensure that the most frustrating period in the club's history finally comes to an end.