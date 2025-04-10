‘Ruthless’ Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson tipped to dish out more Paul Mullin treatment as Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney continue to splash the cash
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is considered to be “ruthless”, with more players expected to get the same treatment as star striker Paul Mullin.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons in another promotion push
- Will need to spend again in the Championship
- Cult heroes slipping down the pecking order