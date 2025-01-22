Shawn Mkhize, Royal AMBackpage
Steve Blues

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates PSL clash due to be played on Thursday evening is OFF - reports

Premier Soccer LeagueRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesRoyal AMOrlando Pirates

Despite assurances from the Durban-based club, reports are now emerging that their mid-week PSL and weekend cup matches are postponed.

  • Royal AM finally paid players in early January
  • Richard Makhoba promised his team would 'fight' Pirates on pitch
  • Match has apparently been called off
