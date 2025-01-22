Royal AM official vows Thwihli Thwahla won’t surrender against Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates ahead of PSL clash - 'Supporters must come witness the new chapter'
Thwihli Thwahla's administrator has assured the supporters that their team will not surrender when they face the title contenders, Bucs, on Thursday.
- Royal AM warn Riveiro's Pirates
- They will face each other in PSL match
- KZN side has encountered financial problems