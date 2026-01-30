Roy Keane is WRONG about Michael Carrick: Ex-captain's pig-headed opinions on Man Utd interim boss are driven by jealousy

Carrick refused to be intimidated by Keane on the pitch, greeting him with a meaty tackle in that first meeting in 2001. Nor was he intimidated by Keane’s shadow when he joined United the summer after the Irish legend had left the club after a furious row with Sir Alex Ferguson. While other new arrivals eschewed the No.16 shirt Keane had vacated, Carrick made a deliberate choice to take it when Ferguson offered it to him to show that he had the character to succeed at United following his £18 million move from Tottenham.

"I knew the inevitable questions that came with ownership of the No.16," Carrick wrote in his autobiography. "For my first few months at United if I didn’t play well people said 'Ah, he’s not Roy Keane'. Every day for my first few months I was asked 'What's it like replacing Roy Keane?' I still got that question every week after three years. I’d reply: 'Well it's not really an issue, I just get on with it as normal'."

Getting on with it as normal is how Carrick is currently navigating Keane’s bizarre campaign to bring him down at every opportunity and talk down his chances of getting the United job permanently, despite his incredible start to life back in the Old Trafford dugout.