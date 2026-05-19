'Raging' Roy Keane eviscerates Bruno Fernandes & Man Utd team-mates for 'circus act' behaviour in Nottingham Forest game

Keane suggested the focus on Fernandes’ individual record reflected a wider problem within the squad’s mentality. He criticised the players’ reaction to the assist, arguing the goalscorer should have received more recognition.

"After the game, he got interviewed, and the captain of Manchester United said, 'Yeah, a few times I probably should have shot, but I made them passes'," he added. "Wow. How can a footballer's mindset be going out to a match and be talking about some individual record? If it happens, he's going to get all them stats anyway, but to become the main point about Manchester United’s performance over the weekend."

"I was cringing with all of them. All the players, when he got the assist, going to him, what about the guy who scored the goal? He won't be winning trophies, not with that mindset of the team yesterday, where they're giving up two goals, and everyone's getting all giddy because he's equalled a record for assists. It's mind-boggling. It's mind-boggling. It's a circus act."