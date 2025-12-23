+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sinolwetu Tompela

Ronwen Williams is brilliant, he did not make his usual mistakes, He is like a cat ready to attack, Khune was better than him! - Fans

Bafana Bafana triumphed 2–1 over Angola in a closely contested clash that could have gone either way. The Palancas Negras fought valiantly, constantly testing Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, but a decisive strike from Lyle Foster proved enough to separate the sides by the final whistle.

GOAL takes a closer look at what the football fraternity had to say about the CAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024, Ronwen Williams, following his performance as South Africa beat Angola 2-1 in their opening Afcon Group B match on Monday. 

    Williams' brilliance between the sticks

    Ronwen is very brilliant between the goal poles: he keeps his goal line, and not often does he leave it unattended. He does not commit himself unnecessarily so that he's forced to dive for the ball. His timing as to where the ball is going to be shot from is always spot on, he's not scared of any surprise crosses and sudden long ranges, he is really doing well. -Kemonna Samson

    No classic mistakes

    He did not make his classic mistakes, and he was tempted to come up with time-wasting tactics, but he remembered that this is not Sundowns, and Sipho is ready to replace him anytime, and then he came back to his senses. -Danny Jatjie

    He is like a cat ready to attack

    Highly acrobatic player. He is like a cat formulating an attack against the black mamba. He is never discouraged by any goal netted against him. -Thabo Motsepe

    Lack of decision-making

    Even at Sundowns, he's never beaten by more than one goal; it's just that those odd goals that passed him were very crucial for Sundowns, like CCL, CWC, and PSL must win games, and all those were mistakes that could've been avoided if his decision-making was intact. -Zizi Mananga

    Gave us relief

    Rating: 8/10 -Aerially, Williams was in full control and gave us relief, as Angola were very strong from set pieces. - Nkhanedzeni Blackhorse Mashau

    Favourite clubs aside - William rose to the occasion

    Chiefs fan, but he gave us 1000/10. -Moeketsi Mokatsanyane

    Take a bow for Ronza

    Williams is a full-grown goalkeeper with so much confidence, hands off this young man. -Jeff Colby

    With him the future looks bright for Bafana

    He saved us at least 4 times, he makes us stand a good chance of winning 🥇, if he continues like this. -Evans Tiro Lebelo

    He did his best, but the goal was great

    I think he did very well. The goal he conceded was a great goal. The direction of the ball was suddenly changed to the far right of the goal by a clever touch of the player, and at a great height, making it very difficult for him to reach it despite his attempt. Angola played a great game and could have scored a few more goals, but some he saved at point-blank range. He was focused, and I'm personally happy with his overall performance. -Vincent Chipeta Mzimela

    He doesn't come close to Khune

    Khune was better than him, this one is a bridge. -Waarheid Ephness

    His best was not enough

    He could have done better in first goal of Angola. -Lesego Mokalake

