Ronwen Williams is brilliant, he did not make his usual mistakes, He is like a cat ready to attack, Khune was better than him! - Fans
Williams' brilliance between the sticks
Ronwen is very brilliant between the goal poles: he keeps his goal line, and not often does he leave it unattended. He does not commit himself unnecessarily so that he's forced to dive for the ball. His timing as to where the ball is going to be shot from is always spot on, he's not scared of any surprise crosses and sudden long ranges, he is really doing well. -Kemonna Samson
No classic mistakes
He did not make his classic mistakes, and he was tempted to come up with time-wasting tactics, but he remembered that this is not Sundowns, and Sipho is ready to replace him anytime, and then he came back to his senses. -Danny Jatjie
He is like a cat ready to attack
Highly acrobatic player. He is like a cat formulating an attack against the black mamba. He is never discouraged by any goal netted against him. -Thabo Motsepe
Lack of decision-making
Even at Sundowns, he's never beaten by more than one goal; it's just that those odd goals that passed him were very crucial for Sundowns, like CCL, CWC, and PSL must win games, and all those were mistakes that could've been avoided if his decision-making was intact. -Zizi Mananga
Gave us relief
Rating: 8/10 -Aerially, Williams was in full control and gave us relief, as Angola were very strong from set pieces. - Nkhanedzeni Blackhorse Mashau
Favourite clubs aside - William rose to the occasion
Chiefs fan, but he gave us 1000/10. -Moeketsi Mokatsanyane
Take a bow for Ronza
Williams is a full-grown goalkeeper with so much confidence, hands off this young man. -Jeff Colby
With him the future looks bright for Bafana
He saved us at least 4 times, he makes us stand a good chance of winning 🥇, if he continues like this. -Evans Tiro Lebelo
He did his best, but the goal was great
I think he did very well. The goal he conceded was a great goal. The direction of the ball was suddenly changed to the far right of the goal by a clever touch of the player, and at a great height, making it very difficult for him to reach it despite his attempt. Angola played a great game and could have scored a few more goals, but some he saved at point-blank range. He was focused, and I'm personally happy with his overall performance. -Vincent Chipeta Mzimela
He doesn't come close to Khune
Khune was better than him, this one is a bridge. -Waarheid Ephness
His best was not enough
He could have done better in first goal of Angola. -Lesego Mokalake