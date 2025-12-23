I think he did very well. The goal he conceded was a great goal. The direction of the ball was suddenly changed to the far right of the goal by a clever touch of the player, and at a great height, making it very difficult for him to reach it despite his attempt. Angola played a great game and could have scored a few more goals, but some he saved at point-blank range. He was focused, and I'm personally happy with his overall performance. -Vincent Chipeta Mzimela