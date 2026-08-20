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GOAL ITALIA - Ronaldinho RavennaGetty GOAL
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Ronaldinho has arrived in Ravenna! Today the show presentation on the beach

Ravenna
Ronaldinho

The former Brazilian Ballon d'Or winner has landed in Romagna

Ronaldinho has arrived in Romagna. The former Barcelona and AC Milan star landed at 11.50am at Forli's Ridolfi Airport, on a private flight from Milan Linate, before heading to Ravenna with his staff. A Ravenna delegation was there to greet him, as reported by ilrestodelcarlino, along with around 30 fans at the airport, with the Brazilian stopping for a few selfies and autographs.


Tonight's official presentation in Marina di Ravenna is the moment fans have been waiting for, with Ronaldinho set to be unveiled as a new Ravenna player. The event, scheduled from 8.30pm to 10pm, is expected to draw between 5,000 and 6,000 people to the beach next to the South Breakwater Dam.


Ronaldinho will also stay in Romagna tomorrow, when he will be a guest at Space in Riccione.


  • We recall that on 23 June, Ravenna announced: "Ronaldinho signs for Ravenna. Ronaldinho joins Ravenna FC by Cipriani as a player, in what marks one of the most significant signings in the club's history and a moment destined to put Ravenna at the centre of attention in world football. More than a symbolic move, Ronaldinho has set himself a precise objective: to score his final goal as a professional in a Ravenna shirt, adding a deeply personal chapter to one of the most celebrated careers in football history. His arrival sends a clear message: Ravenna are building a serious project and Italian football culture has a new point of reference. This is how the most fascinating chapter in the club's history begins, and it is only just getting started."




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Serie C
AC Reggiana 1919 crest
AC Reggiana 1919
ACR
Ravenna crest
Ravenna
RAV