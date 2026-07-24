Cristian Romero's agent is in Milan: negotiations for Cuti to join Inter are gathering pace. As reported by Sportitalia, the Argentine defender's agent, Ciro Palermo, arrived in the city over the last few hours. That is a significant development, given that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio returned to Milan yesterday: a meeting between the parties could now happen soon.
Translated by
Romero’s agent is in Milan: talks with Inter are stepping up, but Tottenham want €50 million
Tottenham are asking for €50 million
Inter's full attention is on the 1998-born player. The club are working on the deal seriously and have already had talks with Tottenham, with discussions between the two clubs already under way. Spurs are open to the departure of their captain, but only for a fee of no less than €50 million, with Inter trying to drive the price down by relying on the player's willingness.
.
The salary and the negotiations
Inter are willing to talk, but the figures are clear: last year Romero signed a deal on a significant salary, €12 million gross, until 2029. Talks with Cuti started last night, with a first contact with his entourage: for Inter it is a priority, which is why the external option is on hold, as confirmed by the agent's arrival
Leaving Tottenham
Following the departures of Acerbi, Darmian and de Vrij, Inter want a new defender for Cristian Chivu before the start of the season. Fresh from a World Cup as a leader for Argentina, Cuti is on his way out of Tottenham and could return to Italy, where he already played for Genoa and Atalanta from 2018 to 2021. After the last difficult season, De Zerbi and the Spurs hierarchy have decided to revolutionise the technical project and Romero is no longer part of it. His relationship with the club's environment has also deteriorated in recent months because of the player's decision to treat a foot injury in Argentina while the team were in the thick of the fight to avoid relegation
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting