Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Port Vale v Portsmouth - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Robbie Williams fulfills childhood dream as Port Vale and Panini launch exclusive 'shiny' sticker

Port Vale
League Two
CULTURE

Pop superstar Robbie Williams has reached a milestone that most football fans only ever dream of by becoming an official Panini sticker. The lifelong Port Vale supporter has teamed up with the iconic collectibles brand and his beloved club to release a limited-edition "shiny" following his growing involvement with the Valiants.

  • Robbie Williams gets his own Panini 'shiny'

    Port Vale has partnered with Panini to release an exclusive sticker featuring global superstar Robbie Williams. The collectable marks the first home game since the singer officially became a sponsor of his boyhood club this summer.

    The bespoke "shiny" sticker celebrates the unique relationship between the two iconic Stoke-on-Trent names. Supporters will have their first opportunity to claim the item ahead of Saturday's match.



    • Advertisement
  • Oldham Athletic v Port Vale - Sky Bet League Two 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Fulfilling a childhood dream

    Katie Gritt, Head of Sport Marketing at Panini, revealed the project ticks off a major personal goal for the singer. "We are delighted to bring this limited-edition Port Vale x Robbie Williams Panini sticker to Vale fans!" Gritt said. "To be able to collaborate with the club and with Robbie in this way, fulfilling a childhood dream of Robbie’s to be a Panini shiny, is the perfect way to celebrate Robbie’s sponsorship of Port Vale’s kit this season!"

    Port Vale’s Head of Content and Media Operations, Dan Townley, highlighted the club's ongoing relationship with the brand following last season's 150th-anniversary release. "We are proud to once again be working closely with the team at Panini to create another exclusive collectable," he added. "We’re delighted to be able to celebrate a very special club partnership in such a unique way. and we’re hoping fans love the sticker as much as we do."


  • Deepening ties with the club

    Williams significantly increased his backing of Port Vale ahead of the current campaign. His initials now feature prominently on the front of the club's playing shirts and the sleeves of their training wear. Beyond kit sponsorship, the lifelong fan has stepped up his off-pitch commitments. He was recently named the first-ever ambassador for the club's charitable arm, the Port Vale Foundation.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Oldham Athletic v Port Vale - Sky Bet League Two 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Tranmere Rovers await

    Supporters can acquire the limited-edition sticker from the Panini stand in the Holdcroft Motors Fanzone this Saturday. The release coincides with Port Vale's upcoming home fixture against Tranmere Rovers.

League Two
Port Vale crest
Port Vale
PVL
Tranmere Rovers crest
Tranmere Rovers
TRA