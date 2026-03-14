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Rob Mac reveals hilarious X-rated note he pinned inside Wrexham's stadium to ensure he didn't break commentary 'rule' during Sky Sports appearance
A strict rule for the booth
Sharing the image on social media, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator made it clear that keeping the broadcast clean was his primary objective for the evening. Mac captioned the post by stating: "There’s only one rule tonight", with a picture of him pointing to a sign that reads "Don't say f*ck". It was a necessary precaution for a pair known for their colourful language in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, especially given the high-octane environment of a crucial Championship fixture.
The owners were clearly feeling the pressure of the new gig, admitting to being "terrified" during a pre-match interview. Despite their global fame, they confessed that live sports broadcasting was a different beast entirely.
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Mixed reviews from the fans
The "Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan" segment, hosted by David Prutton, offered fans a unique, unscripted experience that sat alongside the traditional coverage. Social media reaction was largely positive, with many supporters finding the change of pace a breath of fresh air.
However, not everyone was sold on the experimental broadcast, with some critics suggesting that commentary should be left to the professionals. One disgruntled viewer argued that the pair should be kept "as far away from commentary as possible," lamenting that fame had opened doors that others have spent years trying to unlock. Despite the noise, the broadcast successfully captured several key moments, including the owners' joy as Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring for the home side.
Reflecting on a five-year journey
This appearance served as a celebration of the five years since the duo finalised their purchase of the club in early 2021. Since then, they have overseen a spectacular rise through the tiers of English football, securing three successive promotions to reach the Championship. Their hands-on approach has even extended to the transfer market in the past, with manager Phil Parkinson previously revealing that they personally spoke to key targets like Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee to sell the club's ambitious vision during their time in the National League.
The club has come a long way since the early days of the takeover when the owners reportedly had to be explained the offside rule by David Beckham. While they might still be learning the tactical nuances, their commitment to the Red Dragons is unquestionable.
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Promotion remains the ultimate goal
While the commentary debut provided plenty of entertainment, the focus remains firmly on the pitch as Wrexham chase a historic place in the Premier League. The 2-0 victory over Swansea helped cement their position in the play-off places, keeping the dream of a fourth consecutive promotion alive. With only a handful of games remaining in the season, the stakes have never been higher for Parkinson's side as they look to continue their fairy-tale ascent.
Wrexham will be back in action on March 17 when they travel to face Watford, aiming to build on the momentum gathered during their big Friday night under the lights. For Reynolds and Mac, the commentary stint was another chapter in their remarkable story, proving that whether they are in the directors' box or the media booth, they remain the most talked-about owners in world football. The Red Dragons sit sixth in the table, perfectly poised for a final push toward the top flight.
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