'Riveiro sold Orlando Pirates to lowest bidder Kaizer Chiefs! Release Jose, he already lost interest in Bucs; he fumbled but we lost everything when Pyramids defeated us' - Fans

The outgoing tactician has been accused by a section of Bucs faithful for making poor decisions on Saturday that cost his team another trophy.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro lost a chance to end his career at the club on a high after losing the Nedbank Cup to Kaizer Chiefs.

An Evidence Makgopa strike wasn't enough to stop the Glamour Boys, who scored their goals through Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart to claim a 2-1 win.

Some Bucs fans believe the Spaniard lost focus and is already thinking about a new challenge.

However, some have lauded him for what he has done since joining the team three seasons ago. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.