The Glamour Boys delivered their first silverware in a decade after a win over old rivals Bucs in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to lift the Nedbank Cup.

It was a relief for the Glamour Boys, who have had an inconsistent season in the Premier Soccer League.

Amakhosi have now won a trophy after a decade-long drought.

Article continues below

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.