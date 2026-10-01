Beppe Riso, one of Italy's best-known agents, appeared at the end of August on 'Colpi da Maestro', Marco Nosotti's YouTube format. Frattesi's future was among the topics discussed: "The move to Lazio came about because, with so little playing time, he could no longer stay at Inter. He is a lad with an incredible heart and enormous passion. I didn't see him happy, I saw him sad and drained. A few transfer windows earlier we tried to do something, but Inter did not want to part with him. This year he joined Lazio. He could have gone to another club but he chose this one, he needed to feel like a key player again. I consider Lotito a genius, but it is never easy to work with him, it is very complicated. Everyone talks about the financial side, but to see one of my clients with that smile I would pay out of my own pocket."





Serie A winner odds, the bets on who will win the 2027 Serie A title







