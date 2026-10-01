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Grafica Carlos Augusto Inter 2025 26 desktopCalciomercato
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Riso: "Frattesi in Milan was drained and sad. I'm f****** furious with Inter over Carlos Augusto"

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C. Augusto
D. Frattesi

Beppe Riso, one of Italy's best-known agents, appeared at the end of August on 'Colpi da Maestro', Marco Nosotti's YouTube format. Frattesi's future was among the topics discussed: "The move to Lazio came about because, with so little playing time, he could no longer stay at Inter. He is a lad with an incredible heart and enormous passion. I didn't see him happy, I saw him sad and drained. A few transfer windows earlier we tried to do something, but Inter did not want to part with him. This year he joined Lazio. He could have gone to another club but he chose this one, he needed to feel like a key player again. I consider Lotito a genius, but it is never easy to work with him, it is very complicated. Everyone talks about the financial side, but to see one of my clients with that smile I would pay out of my own pocket."


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  • Carlos Augusto and his relationship with Inter

    Asked to rank his transfer deals from first to tenth after the interview, Riso smiles when Carlos Augusto's name comes up: "I’m putting him in 10th place because sonoc But they already know that".

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