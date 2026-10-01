Beppe Riso, one of Italy's best-known agents, appeared on Marco Nosotti's YouTube format 'Colpi da Maestro' at the end of August. Among the topics he discussed was Frattesi's future: "The move to Lazio came about because, by playing so little, he could no longer stay at Inter. He is a lad with an incredible heart and enormous passion. I didn't see him as happy; I saw him as sad and flat. A few windows earlier we tried to do something, but Inter did not want to part with him. This year he arrived at Lazio; he could have gone to another club but he chose this, he needed to feel like a leading figure again. I consider Lotito a genius but it is never easy to work with him, it is very complicated. Everyone talks about the financial side, but to see one of my clients with that smile I would pay out of my own pocket."





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