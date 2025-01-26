Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides details about the clash between the Natal Rich Boys and the Buccaneers in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

Richards Bay will host Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium in the opening round of the Nedbank Cup.

Jose Riveiro's team begins their title defence with a challenging fixture and will need to replicate the mentality that saw them reach the last eight of the Caf Champions League.

Article continues below

Pirates claimed this trophy last season after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

They’ll aim to continue their impressive cup form and advance to the next stage.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Pirates including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.