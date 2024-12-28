Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between Natal Rich Boys and the Brazilians at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to King Zwelithini Stadium aiming to close off 2024 on a high and maintain their position as log leaders when they face Richards Bay.

Masandawana have been thriving under their new coach, with momentum on their side. In their last outing in KwaZulu-Natal, they needed a late goal from Iqraam Rayners to secure three points.

Meanwhile, the hosts sit in 15th place and will be desperate for a positive result from this clash.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Sundowns including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.